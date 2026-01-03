Avalanches kill two people, injure several others in Italy’s Alps

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ROME, Jan 2 - A series of avalanches in the Italian Alps killed two people and injured several others on Friday, with strong winds hampering the rescue operations, rescuers said.

A first avalanche hit the southwest Alpine Maira Valley, near the French border in the Italian region of Piedmont, killing one person and injuring two others, Alpine Rescue (Soccorso Alpino) said. One of them is in critical condition.

Rescue teams set out on foot from lower altitudes after the strong winds prevented helicopter crews from reaching the site, the organisation said in a statement.

A second avalanche occurred near Pragelato, a popular ski destination about 60 km (37 miles) west of Turin.

A woman caught in the avalanche managed to free herself but was unable to move because of injuries. Rescue teams were working to evacuate her, with helicopters again limited by adverse weather conditions.

Authorities said they were monitoring reports of a third avalanche in Piedmont, but details were not immediately available.

Separately, in the northeastern Italian region of Veneto, an avalanche on the Vajo Gabene slope in the Small Dolomites killed a 50-year-old ski mountaineer, Italian news agency ANSA said.

Rescue teams reached him by helicopter but were unable to save him.

A combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds has raised avalanche risks across the Alps in recent days, prompting warnings for skiers and hikers.

Local officials urged caution and advised against off-piste excursions as conditions remain unstable. REUTERS