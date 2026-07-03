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Authorities issue arrest warrant, Interpol red notice for Monaco blast suspect

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  • Authorities issued an arrest warrant and an Interpol red notice for a woman suspected of orchestrating the Monaco parcel bomb blast.
  • The bomb exploded on June 29, injuring three people, and was believed to target a Ukrainian-born oligarch.
  • The suspect is believed to have fled on foot to France, which does not have border checks with Monaco.

AI generated

PARIS – Authorities issued an arrest warrant on July 2 for a suspect believed to have orchestrated a bombing in Monaco, adding that the person would also be subject to an Interpol red notice.

An Interpol red notice is a request for law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect no matter where they are found. It is not an international arrest warrant.

French media reported that the main suspect was a woman who was not located in Monaco or neighbouring France.

Authorities said they would provide further details in the case later on the morning of July 3.

Three people were wounded on the evening of June 29 in a parcel bomb explosion in the wealthy principality, which was believed to be an attack on a Ukrainian-born oligarch.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot to France, which does not have border checks with Monaco.

The principality, known for its casino and the luxury lifestyle of its wealthy inhabitants, is bordered by the Mediterranean on one side and France on the other. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.