Austria's former foreign minister to move to St. Petersburg - TASS

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl reacts during a news conference following a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl will move to St. Petersburg to work at an academic centre there which she heads, the Russian TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Kneissl heads the G.O.R.K.I center - the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues at St. Petersburg University, TASS reported.

"I co-founded the G.O.R.K.I. center and manage it," TASS quoted Kneissl as saying. "Since there is a lot of work there and it requires a lot of attention, I cannot do this in passing, I decided to move to St. Petersburg for this work." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top