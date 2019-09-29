Austrians vote as conservative Kurz seeks new election victory

VIENNA (DPA) - Austria's popular conservative leader Sebastian Kurz is hoping for success in a parliamentary election on Sunday (Sept 29) that was triggered by the collapse of his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) in May.

Mr Kurz has not ruled out that he will attempt another cooperation with the FPOe, but he has made clear that he will also look at other options, such as a Cabinet that could include the Greens and the liberal Neos.

Polls in recent months have had Mr Kurz's People's Party (OeVP) on around 34 per cent of the vote, which would mean a second straight victory for him after the last election in 2017.

"We are optimistic. We have a clear goal for this election: To be number one," Mr Kurz told reporters after he cast his ballot in Vienna.

Banking on tax cuts and his anti-immigration policies, Mr Kurz has emerged largely unscathed from the video scandal that brought down his government and cost him his job as chancellor in a no-confidence vote.

In contrast, the FPOe is still reeling from the so-called Ibiza video, which showed party leader Heinz-Christian Strache discussing infrastructure and media deals with a woman posing as a wealthy Russian donor in 2017.

While the originators of the footage shot on the Spanish island remain unknown, Mr Strache stepped down as vice-chancellor and FPOe chief, and is now under investigation for possible abuse of power.

Three days before the elections, prosecutors announced that they also suspect Mr Strache of having defrauded his own party, despite his monthly 10,000-euro (S$15,114) expenses account.

"Today is full of suspense, because the difficulties of the past weeks and months pose a heavy challenge," new FPOe leader Norbert Hofer told reporters after voting in his hometown in Pinkafeld.

Recent polls that were conducted before these latest revelations predicted around 20 per cent for the FPOe.

Mr Hofer said he hoped for enough votes on Sunday to be able to form a new coalition government with the conservatives.

Gains are expected for the Greens and the liberal Neos, which are seen as the most likely coalition partners for Mr Kurz, in case he decides against the far right.

The Social Democrats (SPOe) have been unable to profit from the FPOe scandals. The party is projected to collect around 22 per cent of the vote, which would be its weakest result in a national election.

Among Austria's 8.9 million inhabitants, 6.4 million are eligible to elect the 183 members of the National Council, the Lower House of Parliament.

Until a new government is formed, interim Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein and her expert Cabinet of senior bureaucrats will remain in office.