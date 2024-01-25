Austrian incest-rapist Fritzl to transfer to regular prison, lawyer says

VIENNA - An Austrian court has ordered the conditional transfer of 88-year-old incestuous rapist Josef Fritzl to a regular prison from a prison psychiatric unit, his lawyer told reporters on Thursday after the hearing.

Fritzl, who has now changed his name, raped his daughter as he held her captive for 24 years, fathering her seven children. He has been in prison since his conviction in 2009 for incest, rape, enslavement, coercion and the murder, by neglect, of his newborn son in a dungeon under his house. REUTERS