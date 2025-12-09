Austrian government presses ahead with planned headscarf ban in schools

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

VIENNA – Austria’s governing coalition said on Dec 9 it plans to pass a ban on headscarves in schools for girls under 14 despite criticism from rights groups and the possibility that ‍it ​will be overturned by the Constitutional Court.

The conservative-led government ‍took office in March after the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) came first in the 2024 parliamentary election with around ​29 per cent ​of the vote but could not find a coalition partner to govern with.

The coalition of three centrist parties has made fighting illegal immigration a central pillar of its programme, a ‍move that critics say fuels anti-Muslim sentiment.

The Lower House is due this week to discuss ​the legislation that would introduce the ⁠ban.

“It is not a measure against a religion. It is a measure to protect the freedom of girls in this country,” Mr Yannick Shetty, the parliamentary leader of the liberal Neos party, told a joint press conference ​with his counterparts from the two other government parties.

The ban would affect up to 12,000 children, he said.

The Islamic ‌Religious Community in Austria, the body ​that formally represents the country’s Muslims, has rejected a ban as infringing on fundamental rights.

The FPO has called the proposed ban a “first step” that should then be widened to include all pupils and school staff.

Amnesty International said in a statement that passing the law in its current form “will not empower girls – on the contrary, it will add to the current racist climate towards Muslims”.

The ‍Constitutional Court struck down a similar ban for girls under 10 in 2020 because ​it targeted Muslims. Going against the principle that the state must be religiously neutral would require a special ​justification, the court ruled at the time.

The government says it ‌has tried to avoid the same outcome.

“Will it pass muster with the Constitutional Court? I don’t know. We have done our best,” ‌Mr Shetty said. REUTERS