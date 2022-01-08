Austrian chancellor Nehammer tests positive for Covid-19

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he will continue carrying out government duties remotely via through video links. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
5 min ago

VIENNA (BLOOMBERG) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday (Jan 7) and is in quarantine, the latest victim of of a new wave of infections brought about by the Omicron variant.

The chancellor announced via Twitter that a member of his security team was responsible for the transmission.

He will continue carrying out government duties remotely via through video links, he said.

Austria's daily rate of new infections jumped to two-month high this week. A plan to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory from February hit a roadblock on Friday after the agency implementing the measure said its systems will not be ready until April.

Nehammer has received three vaccinations against the virus and is not currently showing any symptoms.

"There is no need to worry, I am fine," he said in an OTS statement.

"My appeal is still: Get vaccinated, get boosted, it will protect you with a high probability from a severe course."

