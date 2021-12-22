Austria tightens restrictions as it braces for Omicron wave

Austria began emerging from its fourth full coronavirus lockdown 10 days ago. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
December 22, 2021 at 11:27 PM

VIENNA (REUTERS) - Austria is introducing restrictions including a 10pm closing time to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant after Christmas and prevent it from being imported from Europe's hardest-hit countries, a senior health official said on Wednesday (Dec 22).

Austria began emerging from its fourth full coronavirus lockdown 10 days ago.

While that three-week lockdown slashed daily Covid-19 infections, the country is bracing for another surge because of the extremely contagious Omicron variant, of which several hundred cases have been confirmed so far.

Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway will be classified as risk areas because of the prevalence of the Omicron variant there, Covid-19 policy coordinator Katharina Reich told a news conference on new measures that she said were aimed at delaying the full onset of Omicron.

New arrivals from those countries, some of which are among the winter sports hotspot's biggest sources of tourists, will have to go into quarantine unless they have had a booster shot and can show a recent negative polymerase chain reaction test, Dr Reich said.

"We have always talked of a small breathing space. We must use this time we have gained (through the lockdown) well to learn more about Omicron on the one hand and to give hospitals more time to relieve pressure on intensive-care units on the other," she said.

The 10pm closing time will be imposed on the hospitality sector as of Dec 27 and will remain in place on New Year's Eve, she added, urging the public to celebrate that holiday only in small groups and with vaccinated people.

More On This Topic
Austria offers seasonal Covid-19 lockdown reprieve for unvaccinated
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.