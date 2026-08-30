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Austria sees record number of heat-related deaths in June and July

The Wienfluss (Vienna river) with low water level as it cut through Stadtpark in Vienna on a sunny and hot day on May 28.

Vienna – Austria saw its highest-ever recorded number of heat-related deaths in June and July, the country’s health agency said on Aug 30 , as Europe reels from a summer of brutal heatwaves.

The AGES agency said those two months saw 646 heat-related deaths, as compared with the previous high of 570 in June and July 2024.

The figures are calculated using a statistical model analysing excess mortality.

Scientists say that human-made climate change has made extreme weather events more intense and more frequent, and Europe has become the globe’s fastest-warming continent.

Austria, like much of the rest of the continent, has seen records tumble in this summer’s heatwaves and drought.

A new temperature record of 41.2 deg C was set at Bad Deutsch-Altenburg in eastern Austria in early August, beating a previous high of 41 deg C recorded in Vienna just a day earlier. AFP