Austria expels three Russian embassy staff on suspicion of spying

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The Russian embassy in Vienna called the decision “outrageous”, “unjustified, politically motivated and categorically unacceptable”.

VIENNA – Austria on May 4 said it had expelled three Russian embassy staff on suspicion of spying, with the foreign minister vowing a “change of course” and a crackdown on espionage.

The Russian embassy said there would be a “harsh” response.

In a statement sent to AFP, Austria’s foreign ministry confirmed a report by public broadcaster ORF that three Russian embassy staff have been expelled.

The foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in April over the matter, ORF said.

It added that installations on the Russian embassy roof enabled the siphoning of data, including that transmitted by Vienna-based international organisations via satellite internet.

“Espionage is a security problem for Austria. In this government, we have initiated a change of course and are taking consistent action against it,” Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said in the statement.

“We have communicated this to the Russian side in no uncertain terms, including with regard to the forest of antennas at the Russian mission. What is clear is this: It is unacceptable for diplomatic immunity to be used to conduct espionage,” she said.

The Russian embassy in Vienna called the decision “outrageous”, “unjustified, politically motivated and categorically unacceptable”. It vowed a “harsh” retaliation.

Austria has been repeatedly hit by Russian spy scandals in recent years, tainting the reputation of the EU member.

The conservative-led coalition government that comprises the Social Democrats and Ms Meinl-Reisinger’s liberals has vowed “to widen” the scope of spying offences.

Some 220 Russian embassy staff are accredited in Austria, which hosts multilateral organisations such as the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Austria has expelled about a dozen Russian embassy staff. AFP