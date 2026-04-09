Austria demands Israel stop attacking civilian targets in Lebanon

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A man stands on the rubble as emergency services operate at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut on April 9.

VIENNA – Austria’s foreign ministry on April 9 called on Israel to stop attacking civilian targets in Lebanon, and said the Austrian members of a UN peacekeeping force there must be protected.

Austria has in recent years been one of Israel’s staunchest political supporters in the European Union.

“Israel must immediately stop its military operations against civilian targets and infrastructure in Lebanon,” the ministry said in response to a question from Reuters.

Israel on April 8 conducted its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah flared up again in March even as France, Britain and the EU said a two-week truce between Iran and the US should also cover Lebanon.

Neutral Austria contributes about 160 soldiers to a 7,500-strong UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). They belong to a unit performing tasks like transporting goods and personnel, repairing vehicles, supplying fuel and firefighting.

The ministry said it was extremely concerned about the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and “the humanitarian catastrophe, with more than one million displaced people”.

“The protection of the civilian population and of the Austrian UNIFIL contingent is our top priority,” it added.

Instead of calling for the US-Iran ceasefire to be extended to Lebanon, it said a way back must be found to a November 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. REUTERS