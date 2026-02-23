Australian PM backs removing of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from line of royal succession

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Australian prime minister said his government would agree to any proposal to remove the former prince from the line of succession.

– Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would back plans to remove former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession to the British throne, according to a letter shared by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office.

Last week, a British official said the British government was considering introducing legislation to ensure Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, currently eighth in line to the throne, could never be king, following his arrest as part of a police investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles, who in 2025 stripped his brother of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, is monarch and head of state in not only Britain, but also Australia and 13 other countries.

Any changes to the succession to the throne have to be approved not just in Britain, but also in the other realms.

In the letter, Mr Albanese told Mr Starmer that in the light of recent events, his government would agree to any proposal to remove Mr Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession.

“I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation,” his letter said. “These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously.”

The last time changes were made to the line of succession came in 2013, when a law was passed to end a 300-year-old system that gave precedence to male heirs.

The British government has said any change would follow the completion of a police investigation.

Officers are searching Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former mansion in Windsor as part of an investigation into whether he committed misconduct in a public office during his time as government trade envoy.

Other allegations relating to Epstein are also being considered by various British police forces.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who has made no public comment since the mass release of documents by the US government linked to Epstein in January, has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to the late financier. REUTERS