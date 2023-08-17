Attacks on Ukraine grain show Putin ‘does not care’ on food security, says US

WASHINGTON - The United States said on Wednesday that Russia’s drone strikes on Ukraine’s Danube infrastructure showed that President Vladimir Putin did not care about food supply for the developing world.

“It is unacceptable. Putin simply does not care about global food security,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

The governor of Ukraine’s Odesa region said that Russian attack drones had damaged grain facilities at a port on the Danube, which has emerged as a key way to export grain from the breadbasket nation after Russia backed out of a UN-led agreement on safe passage in the Black Sea.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address that Russia had targeted “infrastructure guaranteeing not only our own, but also common global food security”.

He added that “every Russian attack on them is a blow to world food prices, it is a blow to social and political stability in Africa and Asia”.

The US called on Russia to return to the Black Sea initiative, negotiated in part by Turkey, “immediately.”

“The contrast here is quite sharp. Our Ukrainian partners are inspiring the world, while Russia starves it by weaponising food,” Mr Patel said. AFP, REUTERS