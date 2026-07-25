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Attack on holiday camps kills eight, says governor of Russian-held territory in Ukraine

July 25 - Eight people were killed, including two children, in an overnight attack on holiday camps in a Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian-installed local authorities said on Saturday, accusing Ukraine of deliberately attacking civilians.

Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Another 14 people were wounded in the attack on the resort area of Kyrylivka, which lies on the coast of the Azov Sea near the town of Melitopol, said Russian-appointed governor regional Yevgeny Balitsky.

"The enemy saw and understood who it was targeting," he said on the Telegram messaging app. REUTERS