Athens zoo fights to save white tiger cub found in garbage

ATHENS - Greek veterinarians are fighting to save a white tiger cub abandoned in a rubbish bin at an Athens zoo, believed to be a victim of the illegal wildlife trade.

The three-month old white tiger was found on Feb 28 under a garbage bin in the parking lot of the Attica Zoological Park by a cleaner, who notified the zoo owner.

“It is the first time ever we had such an animal dumped outside our zoo,” said zoo founder Jean-Jacques Lesueur.

“I mean we had a number of cases of animals dumped, but usually these are abandoned pets - puppies, kittens, tortoises... but a tiger? Never.”

The zoo’s security camera video shows a vehicle driving up to the bins before midnight the previous night.

Authorities were trying to trace the licence plates, said Mr Lesueur.

The animal, which was thin and dehydrated, is in a serious condition.

“When I first saw the cub, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing in front of me, I honestly couldn’t believe that an animal was in such a state,” said zoo veterinarian Noi Psaroudaki.

“She was probably fed an improper diet, and she is severely deficient in vitamins and minerals, and this makes her bones extremely fragile.”