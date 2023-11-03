At UK's AI summit, developers and governments agree on testing to help manage risks

BLETCHLEY PARK, England - Leading AI developers agreed to work with governments to test new frontier models before they are released, to help manage the risks of the rapidly developing technology, in a potentially landmark achievement at the UK’s artificial intelligence summit.

Some tech and political leaders have warned that AI poses huge risks if not controlled, ranging from eroding consumer privacy to danger to humans and causing a global catastrophe, and these concerns have sparked a race by governments and institutions to design safeguards and regulation.

At an inaugural AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, home of Britain’s World War Two code-breakers, political leaders from the United States, European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to share a common approach to identifying risks and ways to mitigate them.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that declaration, the action on testing and a pledge to set up an international panel on risk would “tip the balance in favour of humanity”.

He said the United States, EU and other “like-minded” countries had reached a “landmark agreement” with select companies working at AI’s cutting edge on the principle that models should be rigorously assessed before and after they are deployed.

Mr Yoshua Bengio, named as a Godfather of AI, will help deliver a “State of the Science” report to build a shared understanding of the capabilities and risks ahead.

“Until now the only people testing the safety of new AI models have been the very companies developing it,” Mr Sunak said in a statement. “We shouldn’t rely on them to mark their own homework, as many of them agree.”

The way forward

The summit has brought together around 100 politicians, academics and tech executives to plot a way forward for a technology that could transform the way companies, societies and economies operate, with some hoping to establish an independent body to provide global oversight.

In a first for Western efforts to manage AI’s safe development, a Chinese vice-minister joined other political leaders on Wednesday at the summit, focused on highly capable general-purpose models called “frontier AI”.

Mr Wu Zhaohui, China’s vice minister of science and technology, signed a “Bletchley Declaration” on Wednesday but China was not present on Thursday and did not put its name to the agreement on testing.