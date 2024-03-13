At least two killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern regions, Kyiv says

A view shows an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 13, 2024. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 13, 2024. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 03:30 PM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 02:45 PM

KYIV - At least two people were killed in overnight Russian drone and bomb attacks in Ukraine's eastern Sumy and Donetsk regions, local officials said on Wednesday.

Russians dropped a bomb on Myrnohrad town in Donetsk region, killing two and injuring five people, local governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram messaging app.

The Sumy regional military administration said there were casualties as a result of a Russian drone hitting an apartment block overnight.

The administration said 30 apartments of a five-storey residential building were damaged, 15 of them largely destroyed.

Ten people were rescued from the rubble, eight of whom sustained injuries, the officials said.

Late on Tuesday, Russian missile slammed into two apartment buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing four people and injuring at least 50.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was born and raised in the city, praised rescue teams on Telegram and vowed Russia would be brought to account.

Russian officials in regions bordering Ukraine on Wednesday reported Kyiv had launched a sweeping drone attack for the second night in row, again targeting energy facilities. REUTERS

