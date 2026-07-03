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At least two dead in Russian border regions after Ukrainian drone attacks

July 3 - At least two people were killed in Russia's border regions and several industrial sites suffered damage during Ukrainian drone attacks overnight, local authorities and media said on Friday.

Ukraine has pounded Russia's energy infrastructure for months in efforts to cripple Moscow's military might. The attacks have led to fuel shortages across Russia, the world's largest country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the attacks are meant to sow discord among the public.

Separately, Ukrainian officials said on Telegram that four people were killed and a further 10 people were injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine.

Valentin Demidov, the mayor of Russia's western city of Belgorod, said a woman had died in a car after being injured by shrapnel.

He said water and power supplies in the city, which is about 40 km (25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine, had been disrupted.

Earlier on Friday, Vesti news channel, citing local officials, said an industrial facility had caught fire after Ukraine attacked Belgorod and its surroundings with missiles.

Egor Kovalchuk, the acting governor of Bryansk, another Russian border region, said a man had died in a village following a kamikaze drone attack.

Fire also broke out at an industrial site in the western Smolensk region following a drone attack there, though no one was hurt, the local governor, Vasily Anokhin, wrote on Telegram. REUTERS