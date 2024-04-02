At least three missing after avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt

Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 01:51 AM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 01:51 AM

ZURICH - At least three people are missing after an avalanche rumbled down a mountain on Monday afternoon at Riffelberg by the Swiss Alpine ski resort of Zermatt, police said.

Police in the southern canton of Valais said the identities of the missing people swept up by the avalanche were still unclear, and search efforts were continuing.

Access to the area, which had a lot of snow, was difficult, a spokesperson for Valais police said. The avalanche occurred just after 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) local time, police said. REUTERS

