At least nine dead after minibus collides with lorry in Ukraine

MOSCOW (DPA) - At least nine people were killed when a minibus collided with a lorry near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa.

The bus hit the lorry head-on on the way to the city, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday (Sept 21).

Four people survived the crash with serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The bus was filled beyond capacity, according to initial information.

The completely destroyed wreckage of the vehicle could be seen in pictures from the scene.

Exactly how the accident occurred was not immediately clear.

An investigation has been opened into a possible breach of transport safety laws.