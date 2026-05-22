‘At least it didn’t land on my head’: King Charles laughs off bird poop incident during Ulster visit

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The droppings stuck their landing on the back of King Charles’ jacket, though he reportedly declined a quick wardrobe change.

There was no pooping King Charles’ party during his visit to a s easide town in Northern Ireland on May 20 – though a seagull made its indelible mark.

As members of the public crowded along the streets of Newcastle to greet the British king, the bird swooped by, free in both aerial and bowel movement.

Fortunately, the droppings stuck their landing on the back of King Charles’ jacket, though he reportedly declined a quick wardrobe change.

“At least it didn’t land on my head,” the 77 -year-old king said, lightly brushing off the incident – figuratively at least.

“Being hit by a seagull, it’s supposed to be good luck,” Ms Irene Marting told AP . “We’re so thrilled he’s come to Northern Ireland to see us and it’s really nice to see him in Newcastle.”

The town’s community cinema and a food bank in a local Methodist churc h were stops on the second day of the king’s three-day tour around Northern Ireland.

Queen Camilla, who was accompanying him on the visit, had a smoother time pouring beer at the northern village of Hillsborough on her separate itinerary for the day .

King Charles is expected to make his first visit to the Republic of Ireland as king, reportedly sometime in 2027 , after accepting an invitation from President Catherine Connolly.