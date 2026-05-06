At least five killed in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kramatorsk: Zelensky

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Local authorities in Ukraine said Russia dropped several aerial bombs on the centre of the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

KYIV - A Russian attack on the centre of eastern Ukraine’s city of Kramatorsk – the last hub under Kyiv’s control in the embattled Donetsk region – killed at least five people on May 5, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Local authorities said Russia dropped several aerial bombs on the centre of the city, close to the front line.

“A rescue operation is ongoing in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, at the site of a Russian airstrike. The attack hit right in the city centre, targeting civilians,” Mr Zelensky said on social media.

“As of now, at least five people are known to be wounded and five killed,” he added, warning the death toll could increase.

The regional leader, Vadym Filashkin, earlier said that: “The Russians dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the centre of Kramatorsk.”

Mr Filashkin said authorities were “determining the scale of the destruction.” AFP