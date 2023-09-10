At least five blasts heard in Kyiv early Sunday - Reuters witnesses

KYIV - At least five blasts were heard early Sunday across the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Reuters witnesses reported, after Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack.

"Drones are still heading towards Kyiv!" Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that drone debris fell onto the Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Podil districts, sparking a fire near a park and hitting roads.

According to preliminary information, there was one injury reported, Klitschko added. REUTERS

