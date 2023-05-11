At least 4 injured, several vehicles in flames after explosion in centre of Milan

MILAN – An explosion rocked the centre of Milan, in northern Italy, on Thursday, injuring at least four people and setting ablaze several vehicles.

Police were quoted as saying a van caught fire at via Pier Lombardo in the city’s Porta Romana, close to a train station.

No other official details were released.

The online news outlet Ultimora.net said on Twitter that at least four people were injured.

It also said the van was carrying oxygen cylinders when it caught fire, setting off “domino explosions”.

Mobile phone footage from the street showed several cars in flames, with plumes of black smoke rising from the wreckage.

The wreckage of one vehicle appeared to be in the middle of the narrow road.

At least five cars and four mopeds were seen burning, the newspaper La Repubblica reported.

A nearby school and nursing home were evacuated, it said.