At least 33 migrants dead in southern Italy after their boat sinks

ROME – At least 33 migrants have died after the boat they were on sank off the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region, Ansa and other Italian news agencies reported on Sunday.

Twenty-seven bodies were found washed up on the shore of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, and more bodies were spotted in the water, Ansa said, adding that the current provisional death toll of 33 will “certainly” rise.

“Several dead are reported among the migrants, (and) about 40 survivors,” the national firefighting and rescue department wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the migrants’ vessel ran aground off the coast.

The Adnkronos news agency said more than 100 people were aboard the boat, while AGI, another Italian news agency, said a baby and several children were among the dead.

The vessel, bringing migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, crashed against rocks during rough weather, Adnkronos said.

Italy is one of the main landing points for migrants trying to enter Europe by sea.

The so-called central Mediterranean route is known as one of the world’s most dangerous. According to the International Organisation for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, 20,333 people have died or gone missing in the central Mediterranean since 2014. REUTERS