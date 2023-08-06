At least 16 killed in landslide in Georgia

TBILISI - At least 16 people were killed and dozens were missing after a landslide at a resort town in northwestern Georgia, officials said on Saturday.

The landslide took place on Thursday in Shovi, a small resort town in Georgia’s mountainous north-west famed for its vast forests and mineral water springs.

“Sixteen bodies have been found in the disaster area and their identification is under way,” said Mr Teimuraz Mghebrishvili, from the interior ministry.

Images showed rescue workers picking through debris partially buried by earth, while teams worked to shift the soil.

“An iron bridge over the river was organised, which will allow us to bring all the necessary equipment into the disaster area,” Mr Mghebrishvili said.

More than 200 people were evacuated from the area, officials said on Friday, as helicopters and rescue dogs were dispatched to help with the search efforts.

Shovi, located in a remote valley about 140km north-west of the capital Tbilisi, lies on the confluence of two rivers.

The Red Cross said bridges and roads in the area had been destroyed.

One survivor said she spent two hours half-buried in the landslide.

“We suddenly heard a dreadful rumble, and trees began to fall around us,” Ms Mariam Berianidze, a 25-year-old student, told AFP.

She said in an earlier post on social media that she saw three people swept away before her eyes.

“We miraculously survived,” she told AFP.

“I still can’t believe how we made it through.”