11 people missing after fire breaks out in eastern France

Seventeen people were evacuated from the holiday cottage in eastern France, one of whom was taken to hospital. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
40 min ago

PARIS - Eleven people were missing after a fire broke out in a holiday cottage in eastern France, the local authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the town of Wintzenheim.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said there were likely several casualties after the fire ravaged 300 sq m of the 500 sq m building. Rescue operations were still ongoing, he said.

Seventeen people were evacuated, one of whom was taken to hospital, the local prefecture said.

It added that the eleven missing were adults, from a group of people from Nancy, also in eastern France.

The fire broke out at 6.30am and fire brigades quickly put out the fire, the prefecture said. REUTERS

