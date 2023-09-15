At Europe’s biggest arms fair, war proves to be truly good for business

LONDON – As Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met this week to discuss what analysts believe will be a deal for an exchange of weapons, the West’s leading companies were descending on Europe’s biggest arms show in London.

Since the last iteration of the biennial Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) in September 2021, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and dramatically increased tensions over Taiwan and North Korea have given a shot of adrenaline to arms manufacturers worldwide.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, European defence spending rose 13 per cent in 2022 alone, bringing total global spending to an all-time high of US$2.24 trillion (S$3 trillion).

Consultancy McKinsey reports that Russia saw its defence exports fall 21 per cent over the first year following the Ukraine invasion, creating further openings for Western arms sales in the developing world.

Overall, it expects military spending to increase globally by an average of 4 per cent a year through to 2028, led by Japan increasing its military budget by an unprecedented 14 per cent a year.

“We are extremely busy,” said Mr Michael Elmore, head of sales at MTL Advanced, which specialises in processing and fabricating armoured steel at its factory near Sheffield.

Within days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it was supplying basic body armour plating for Ukrainian combat troops.

Since then, demand has only increased, particularly for armoured vehicle components to be used by both Britain and other European states.

The firm said finding suitably skilled labour is a mounting problem, prompting it to step up its apprenticeship programme over the last two years.

The need for greater armour is one of the more obvious lessons of fighting in Ukraine, analysts say. Others include the importance of being able to move quickly, minimise electronic emissions to avoid detection, and the mounting importance of high volumes of unmanned systems.

Estonian firm Milrem, a market leader for light unmanned ground vehicles, says some of its equipment has already been trialled in action in Ukraine for tasks such as route clearance, surveillance and casualty evacuation.

Already, battlefield experience has highlighted the importance of night operations and resistance to electronic jamming, CEO Kuldar Vaarsi said.

“Ukraine is a very interesting combination of First and Second World War technologies and very modern technology,” said Mr Vaarsi, also pointing to the development of “loitering munitions” and artificial intelligence analysis.

“Before the war in Ukraine, these were more theoretical concepts,” he said.

Milrem said it has struggled to secure sufficient financing in Europe, prompting it to turn to Middle Eastern investors in the United Arab Emirates to fund the next round of development and expansion – a move only approved by European Union regulators with the strict provision that data from Milrem’s European military work would not be accessible by their non-European partners.