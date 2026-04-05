At Easter vigil, Pope Leo urges world not to grow numb to war

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Pope Leo XIV said mistrust and fear have been allowed to "sever the bonds between us through war, injustice and the isolation of peoples and nations."

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– Pope Leo XIV led the world’s Catholics into Easter at a vigil Mass in St Peter’s Basilica on the night of April 4 and urged people not to feel numbed by the scope of the conflicts raging across the world but to work for peace.

Pope Leo, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the Iran war, said that mistrust and fear have been allowed to “sever the bonds between us through war, injustice and the isolation of peoples and nations”.

“Let us not allow ourselves to be paralysed!” the first US pope exhorted in a service for the holiest night in the Catholic calendar, when the Bible says Jesus rose from the dead.

Pope Leo did not mention any specific conflicts during the service, at which he also baptised 10 adult converts to Catholicism.

In his homily to thousands in Christendom’s largest church, the Pope urged Catholics to follow the example of saints who he said struggled for justice so that “Easter gifts of harmony and peace may grow and flourish everywhere”.

Pope Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has been ramping up his criticism of the Iran war in recent weeks.

The Pope on March 29 said God rejects the prayers of leaders who start wars and have “hands full of blood”. He made a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump on March 31 , urging the President to find an “off-ramp” to end the war.

The pope will conclude his Easter celebrations on the morning of April 5 with a mass in St Peter’s Square and will deliver a special blessing and message, which is usually a time when he makes a major international appeal. REUTERS