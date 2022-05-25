At Bucha market in Ukraine, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

BUCHA, UKRAINE (AFP) - Most stalls still have their shutters down but the reopening of the market in Bucha marks a return to a semblance of normality for this Ukrainian town synonymous with war crimes.

Barely visible behind the piles of eggs on her stall, Ms Nataliya Morgun, 69, remembers how cold it was in March when the Russian troops entered Bucha, just outside the capital city Kyiv.

She also recalls the silence when the guns stopped firing because most of the residents had fled.

"Thank God, it's slowly coming back to normal," she told AFP, tears running down her wrinkled cheeks.

It is the first time she had let herself cry since the war began, she says. "It's shameful for me to say that I was born in Russia."

Bucha became synonymous with allegations of war crimes by Russian troops since dozens of bodies in civilian clothing were found lying in the streets, some with their hands tied, after Russian forces left on March 31.

More and more corpses have been discovered there and in the surrounding towns and villages since. The Kremlin denies Russian involvement in atrocities.

Dressed in red and pink, the colours of her butcher's stall, Ms Valeriya Bilyk, 21, says she "doesn't want to think about it", preferring to busy herself at the little covered market where she works with her husband and which reopened last week.

"It's getting better and better every day... Shops are opening little by little. People with small kids and dogs are coming back," she says.

"If you don't look at the ruins, it feels like we've practically recovered from all of this."

Most of the rubble and carcasses of burnt-out cars have been removed but it is hard to ignore the gutted buildings outside the market, the bullet holes and the damage suggesting some of the shops have been looted.

Most of the shopkeepers have not come back and most of the few customers wandering between the stalls are elderly.

"There are more cats than people," remarks one passerby.