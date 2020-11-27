AstraZeneca says likely to run new global trial on Covid-19 vaccine

LONDON (REUTERS) - AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to the company's Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Nov 26).

Instead of adding the trial arm to an ongoing US process, a new trial would be run to evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in AstraZeneca's studies, the report said.

AstraZeneca is facing tricky questions about its success rate that some experts say could hinder its chances of getting speedy US and EU regulatory approval.

Several scientists have raised doubts about the robustness of results showing the shot was 90% effective in a sub-group of trial participants who, by error initially, received a half dose followed by a full dose.