AstraZeneca Covid jabs can be used for over-65s and for variants: WHO experts

GENEVA (AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - World Health Organisation (WHO) vaccine experts said on Wednesday (Feb 10) that the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University could be used for people over the age of 65, and also in settings where variants of the virus are circulating.

"Taking the totality of available evidence into account, WHO recommends the vaccine for use in persons aged 65 years and older," the 15-member Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) said in fresh recommendations.

It said the vaccine could also be used in places where "variants are present", despite a recent study suggesting it was far less effective against a strain of the virus first detected in South Africa.

“There is no reason not to recommend its use,” it added.

The SAGE panel said the vaccine should be given in two doses, with an interval of around 8 to 12 weeks between the first and second doses.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is set to become the second shot the WHO approves, after clearing the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in December.

It is good news for developing countries, many of which are waiting to administer their first shots as wealthier countries have already inoculated millions of residents.

AstraZeneca has pledged significant supplies to Covax, a facility that aims to distribute vaccines equitably around the world. Its shot is easier to deploy than other vaccines like Pfizer’s that needs to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, and costs less.

South Africa, where one of the variants was first identified late last year, this week had paused a rollout of

AstraZeneca’s vaccine after a trial showed it had limited efficacy against mild infections with the strain. Some European countries have also recommended against giving the vaccine to the elderly, citing insufficient trial data.

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot had said the shot should still protect against severe disease.