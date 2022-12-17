Asians in Ukraine determined to get through harsh winter

Singaporean John Fitzgerald De Witt reluctantly left Ukraine in December because he could not work without electricity supply and Internet connection. PHOTO: EDWARD COWLEY

Edward Cowley for The Straits Times

Updated
42 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago
KYIV - After a month of renewed Russian air strikes, which have targeted civilian infrastructure and in particular the power grid, life has become harder across Ukraine, especially with the onset of winter. But many Ukrainians and a few foreigners, including Singaporeans, have stayed behind to help, determined to get through the tough winter.

Singaporean Stanley Cheong, 46, who works for the World Health Organisation, has been in Ukraine since April. He travels to unoccupied areas of the country, training first responders’ on-scene management in the event of a chemical weapons attack.

