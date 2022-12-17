Asians in Ukraine determined to get through harsh winter

KYIV - After a month of renewed Russian air strikes, which have targeted civilian infrastructure and in particular the power grid, life has become harder across Ukraine, especially with the onset of winter. But many Ukrainians and a few foreigners, including Singaporeans, have stayed behind to help, determined to get through the tough winter.

Singaporean Stanley Cheong, 46, who works for the World Health Organisation, has been in Ukraine since April. He travels to unoccupied areas of the country, training first responders’ on-scene management in the event of a chemical weapons attack.