Asia is back - that is the belief of World Economic Forum president Borge Brende. The region is going back to its historical roots as a global powerhouse, an epicentre for growth and prosperity, he said.

"Asia is almost half of the global population, if not half. We also know that more and more of the global GDP (gross domestic product) is coming from Asia (which has) some of the more exciting global economies, and a lot of innovation is also happening in Asia," he told The Straits Times.