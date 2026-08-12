Ash cloud from Sicily’s Mount Etna volcano disrupts Malta flights

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A plume of ash rising from Mount Etna during an eruption on July 30.

VALLETTA - An ash cloud from Sicily’s Mount Etna volcano drifted over Malta on Aug 11, forcing airlines to cancel some flights to the Mediterranean island at the height of the tourism season.

“We’re currently experiencing flight disruptions due to volcanic ash clouds over the Maltese Islands following recent activity at Mount Etna,” Malta International Airport said in a Facebook message.

A spokesperson said 19 flights had been cancelled by mid-afternoon on Aug 11 and several other flights had been significantly delayed.

Malta airport is some 220km south of Mount Etna, the most active volcano in Europe, which started erupting again last week, forcing the closure of Sicily’s main airport in the city of Catania for several days.

Catania airport, Italy’s fifth busiest by passenger traffic, said on Aug 11 it had extended the halt to all arrivals and departures until 11am on Aug 12.

Passengers with flights scheduled both out of Catania and Malta were advised to check the status of their journey before travelling to either airport. REUTERS