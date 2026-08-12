Straitstimes.com header logo

Ash cloud from Sicily’s Mount Etna volcano disrupts Malta flights

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A plume of ash rising from Mount Etna during an eruption on July 30.

A plume of ash rising from Mount Etna during an eruption on July 30.

PHOTO: AFP

  • An ash cloud from Mount Etna disrupted flights to Malta, causing 19 cancellations and several delays on August 11 during peak tourism season.
  • Malta International Airport confirmed volcanic ash over the islands was the cause of flight disruptions.
  • Sicily’s Catania airport remains closed until August 12, affecting arrivals and departures, with passengers advised to check flight statuses before travel.

AI generated

VALLETTA - An ash cloud from Sicily’s Mount Etna volcano drifted over Malta on Aug 11, forcing airlines to cancel some flights to the Mediterranean island at the height of the tourism season.

“We’re currently experiencing flight disruptions due to volcanic ash clouds over the Maltese Islands following recent activity at Mount Etna,” Malta International Airport said in a Facebook message.

A spokesperson said 19 flights had been cancelled by mid-afternoon on Aug 11 and several other flights had been significantly delayed.

Malta airport is some 220km south of Mount Etna, the most active volcano in Europe, which started erupting again last week, forcing the closure of Sicily’s main airport in the city of Catania for several days.

Catania airport, Italy’s fifth busiest by passenger traffic, said on Aug 11 it had extended the halt to all arrivals and departures until 11am on Aug 12.

Passengers with flights scheduled both out of Catania and Malta were advised to check the status of their journey before travelling to either airport. REUTERS

More on this topic
Massive plume of ash, gas spews from Italy’s Mount Etna
Tourists told to heed warnings after huge Mount Etna eruption
See more on

Malta

Italy

Volcanoes

Tourism

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.