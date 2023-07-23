As tensions rise, Ukraine’s Zelensky pushes for way to ship grain through Black Sea

KYIV, Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was pushing forward with diplomatic efforts on Saturday to reopen the Black Sea to Ukraine’s grain shipments, strategising with Nato’s chief a day after discussing with the Turkish president the collapse of a deal that allowed ships to bypass Russia’s blockade.

Moscow pulled out of the year-long agreement, a rare accord between Russia and Ukraine brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

Efforts to revive it have been plunged into doubt, as Russia has pummelled Ukrainian ports and has vowed it will treat commercial ships in the Black Sea as potentially carrying military cargo.

“Due to Russia’s actions, the world is once again on the brink of a food crisis,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

“A total of 400 million people in many countries of Africa and Asia are at risk of starvation. Together, we must avert a global food crisis.”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, standing out from his Nato allies by keeping up friendly relations with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Mr Erdogan is expected to meet with Mr Putin next month.

Mr Zelensky said he had discussed prospects for peace with Mr Erdogan and asked for help in returning prisoners of war.

During the meeting, “President Erdogan stated that Turkey put forth an intense effort to make peace prevail,” the Turkish president’s office said.

On Saturday, Mr Zelensky said that he and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had discussed “the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor.”