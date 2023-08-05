As Saudi hosts peace talks, Ukraine war takes dangerous twist

LONDON – Senior diplomats and security officials from over 30 countries are convening in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah over the weekend in what the organisers call a “summit for peace”, designed to end the war in Ukraine.

But Russia is not participating in the Saudi-hosted talks, so the chances of a settlement remain negligible, even with China also taking part. And meanwhile, the Ukraine war is growing in intensity, as both protagonists continue to shift their strategies.

Just about the only proposition on which both Russia and Ukraine seem to agree is that even a ceasefire – let alone a settlement – remains out of the question.

The Ukrainians are engaged in a major offensive to liberate their occupied lands.

But since the Russian military is dug into well-defended fortifications, Ukrainian forces continue to suffer high casualty rates.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, the Ukrainians are seeking other, less conventional ways to hit Russia.

Drone attacks on buildings in Moscow are one such strategy; no less than four such attacks have occurred over the past two weeks.

The purpose here is two-fold: to discredit the Russian authorities, who appear powerless to prevent such attacks, and to bring the war to the Russian heartland.

Notably, all the Ukrainian attacks took place in the richer, swankier office and residential areas of the Russian capital, aiming at precisely those Russians who are least affected by the war.

Ukrainian military planners have long argued that until his own population begins to experience the consequences of the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin would be under no pressure to stop his invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainians are also rolling out another military innovation: naval drones.

These were used spectacularly in the recent attack on the road bridge across the Kerch Strait connecting Russia with Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, which is currently occupied by Russian forces.

The Russian tanker “Sig” – used by the Russian military to supply Russia’s troops in Syria – was also recently hit by a naval drone. Then, a prominent Russian warship was struck near the Russian port city of Novorossiysk, deep inside the Russian territory.