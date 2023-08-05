As Saudi hosts peace talks, Ukraine war takes dangerous twist

LONDON – Senior diplomats and security officials from over 30 countries are convening in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah over the weekend in what the organisers call a “summit for peace”, designed to end the war in Ukraine.
But Russia is not participating in the Saudi-hosted talks, so the chances of a settlement remain negligible, even with China also taking part. And meanwhile, the Ukraine war is growing in intensity, as both protagonists continue to shift their strategies.
Just about the only proposition on which both Russia and Ukraine seem to agree is that even a ceasefire – let alone a settlement – remains out of the question.
The Ukrainians are engaged in a major offensive to liberate their occupied lands.
But since the Russian military is dug into well-defended fortifications, Ukrainian forces continue to suffer high casualty rates.
Unsurprisingly, therefore, the Ukrainians are seeking other, less conventional ways to hit Russia.
Drone attacks on buildings in Moscow are one such strategy; no less than four such attacks have occurred over the past two weeks.
The purpose here is two-fold: to discredit the Russian authorities, who appear powerless to prevent such attacks, and to bring the war to the Russian heartland.
Notably, all the Ukrainian attacks took place in the richer, swankier office and residential areas of the Russian capital, aiming at precisely those Russians who are least affected by the war.
Ukrainian military planners have long argued that until his own population begins to experience the consequences of the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin would be under no pressure to stop his invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukrainians are also rolling out another military innovation: naval drones.
These were used spectacularly in the recent attack on the road bridge across the Kerch Strait connecting Russia with Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, which is currently occupied by Russian forces.
The Russian tanker “Sig” – used by the Russian military to supply Russia’s troops in Syria – was also recently hit by a naval drone. Then, a prominent Russian warship was struck near the Russian port city of Novorossiysk, deep inside the Russian territory.
Naval drones are unmanned, remote-controlled water vehicles used primarily for reconnaissance or surveillance and therefore have a camera system and means of communication.
But the Ukrainian naval drones also carry a 300kg explosive device, which either detonates on impact or is triggered remotely.
The idea of deploying crewless boats loaded with explosives is not new: Germany first tried using them in World War I more than a century ago.
But Ukraine is the first nation to mass-produce such drones, and also the first to use them successfully in battle.
These weapons are inexpensive. They cost no more than US$250,000 (S$334,775) each, so Ukraine can afford to use them in batches, rather than one at a time, to overwhelm Russian defences.
And with a range of 800km, they allow Ukraine to have all of Russia’s Black Sea ports in its sights.
Meanwhile, the Russians have shifted their emphasis to destroying Ukraine’s economy, particularly Ukraine’s ability to export its grain, which accounts for around 60 per cent of Ukrainian foreign currency revenues.
President Putin has refused to renew last year’s agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations under which Ukrainian grain exports passing through the Black Sea were left unharmed.
And over the past week, Russian missile attacks were concentrated in southern Ukraine, on areas adjacent to Ukraine’s borders with Romania.
The Russians are seeking to destroy Ukrainian grain silos just as the latest grain harvest is about to begin. The aim is to prevent Ukraine from having the necessary storage for the current crop.
But the attacks are also intended to sever the rail connections between Ukraine and neighbouring Romania, which transport about 40 per cent of Ukrainian grain to overseas markets.
The overall objective is to weaken the Ukrainian economy further, thereby increasing the cost the West has to pay to sustain Ukraine’s independence.
Neither the Ukrainian use of drones nor the Russian resort to economic warfare will prove decisive to the war’s outcome.
However, both represent further dangerous twists in the Ukraine conflict.
Regional authorities in Russia have already been ordered to establish local defence forces to deal with Ukrainian “saboteurs”. The militarisation of Russian society is therefore increasing.
And should a Russian missile miss its intended target and land in neighbouring Romania, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the US-led military alliance, the Americans could be compelled to react more directly – precisely what United States President Joe Biden has always sought to avoid.
Which is why this weekend’s summit in Saudi Arabia is not a bad idea, if only as an effort to avoid further escalation. At least, that’s what everyone thinks, apart from the Russians or the Ukrainians, who have no intention of giving up any of their territory.