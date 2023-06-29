As Russia teetered, the elite trembled, and some private jets left

MOSCOW - As one of the most brutal mercenary forces marched on Moscow, some among Russia’s elite trembled in fear that the world’s biggest nuclear power was teetering on the brink of what President Vladimir Putin said could have been a civil war.

With Mr Putin facing the biggest public challenge of his 23 years as paramount leader, some private jets sped out of Moscow, according to flight tracking data and one source with knowledge of the matter.

One fear was that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary group, if he entered Moscow, would try to take over the economy, triggering yet another redistribution of ownership in Russia, the world’s biggest supplier of natural resources.

When Mr Prigozhin’s men turned back just over 200km from Moscow, a different fear set in: that Mr Putin, furious in his humiliation, would tighten the screws even further and take revenge against those considered not sufficiently loyal.

“A new reality has dawned in Russia,” a senior Russian source told Reuters on condition of anonymity when asked what had happened.

“And why do you use the past tense? What foundation do you have to say that anything has finished?“ said the source. “The events of Saturday have shown that armed men can at any moment bend the whole country to their will.”

Another senior source in Moscow, who requested anonymity, said fear triumphed in the tumultuous hours of Saturday and that many rushed to make plans to get their families out of Moscow.

That source said that it was clear that Mr Putin’s authority had been damaged but that it was far too early to make any sweeping conclusions from events which the source said did not appear to make full sense.

“The speed and gravity of whatever this was has completely shocked everyone, including in the Kremlin,” the source said.

In interviews with Reuters, about a dozen members of the Russian elite related their jitters as the mutiny unfolded, the biggest internal challenge to the Russian state since the 1991 coup bid against Mikhail Gorbachev as the Soviet Union crumbled.

Their trepidation and reactions give an insight into the depths of the fissures inside Mr Putin’s Russia after 16 months of war in Ukraine that shows no sign of ending any time soon.

“Anyone with anything to lose was extremely tense,” said a source with knowledge of the thinking at the top levels of the Russian business and political elites, which often overlap.

Turmoil

As the mutiny unfolded, Mr Putin, who has dominated Russia since the last day of 1999, gave an address to the nation at 10am Moscow time from the Kremlin on June 24 vowing to crush the mutiny and warning that Russia could tip towards turmoil.

The former KGB spy used the dreaded Russian word “smuta” which means unrest, turmoil or trouble and is associated in Russian minds with the so-called “time of troubles” which preceded the rise of the Romanov dynasty in 1613.

Mr Putin said the armed mutiny was treason and compared it to the chaos that ushered in the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 and then years of civil war.