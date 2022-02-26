As it advances on Kyiv, Russia is tightening its grip on other parts of Ukraine

LONDON - The mayor of Kyiv, Mr Vitaliy Klitschko, has warned residents that the situation in the Ukrainian capital city was "threatening".
"Russian troops have closed in on the capital," Mr Klitschko said in the early hours of Saturday (Feb 26).
LONDON - The mayor of Kyiv, Mr Vitaliy Klitschko, has warned residents that the situation in the Ukrainian capital city was "threatening".
"Russian troops have closed in on the capital," Mr Klitschko said in the early hours of Saturday (Feb 26).
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.