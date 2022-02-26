News analysis

As it advances on Kyiv, Russia is tightening its grip on other parts of Ukraine

Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - The mayor of Kyiv, Mr Vitaliy Klitschko, has warned residents that the situation in the Ukrainian capital city was "threatening".

"Russian troops have closed in on the capital," Mr Klitschko said in the early hours of Saturday (Feb 26).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top