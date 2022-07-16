As Europe boils, climate change will fuel even worse heatwaves: Experts

The intense heat baking southern Europe and the wildfires that are scorching countries from Portugal to Turkey have one common denominator: climate change.

Scientists say the heatwave sweeping Europe - the second in a matter of weeks - is a clear consequence of global warming and that the outlook for the continent is that things can only get worse if greenhouse gas emissions keep rising.

Of the many impacts of climate change, including floods, storms and droughts, heatwaves have the strongest scientific, or causal, link to warming triggered by pumping vast amounts of greenhouse gases into the air - chiefly carbon dioxide (CO2) from burning fossil fuels.

"Climate change is driving this heatwave, just as it is driving every heatwave now," said Dr Friederike Otto, senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London and co-lead of the World Weather Attribution (WWA) initiative.

"Greenhouse gas emissions, from burning fossil fuels like coal, gas and oil, are making heatwaves hotter, longer-lasting and more frequent. Heatwaves that used to be rare are now common," she said yesterday in a statement from the Global Strategic Communications Council, a climate outreach organisation funded by foundations.

WWA is an international collaboration created to answer the question: To what extent have specific weather events been influenced by climate change?

Since it was founded in 2014, the group has analysed dozens of events, including floods, heatwaves and wildfires, providing a growing body of evidence of links to climate change. The group recently concluded that climate change made the deadly March-to-May heatwave in India and Pakistan 30 times more likely.

"Heatwaves will keep getting worse until greenhouse gas emissions are halted. The longer it takes the world to reach net-zero emissions, the hotter and more dangerous heatwaves will get, and the more common and longer-lasting they will be," Dr Otto said.

While summer heatwaves are normal in Europe, the scale of this year's event is particularly worrying. Temperatures are reaching mid-40 deg C in some areas, and fire crews are battling blazes in parts of Morocco, Spain, France, Croatia, Greece and Turkey.

In south-western France, more than 1,000 firefighters backed by nine water-bombing planes were battling two wildfires that started on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Thousands of people were evacuated from nearby campsites.