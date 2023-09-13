As climate catastrophes rise, reinsurers reduce risks

MONACO - Natural disasters are now happening so frequently that reinsurers – the firms that sell insurance to insurance companies – are scaling back their exposure to such risks.

While this may make business sense, it raises the question of whether individuals and businesses will be able to protect themselves against the effects of climate change if their insurance companies cannot even get coverage themselves.

Just weeks after wildfires caused major damage in Hawaii and parts of Europe, and as catastrophic floods ravaged Libya, the issue was front and centre at a major industry gathering held in Monaco this week.

Reinsurers identified climate change as the biggest risk they now face in a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation.

“Climate change is the number-one risk once again as reinsurers bear the brunt of the cost of catastrophe claims from an ever-increasing number of extreme weather events,” the report said.

“As these losses spiral upwards, the survey highlights growing concerns that some areas and types of business could become uninsurable,” it added.

Ratings agency Fitch said in a note to investors ahead of the conference, which ends Wednesday, that some companies “were already retreating from the property-casualty market in 2022”.

It added that “even the strongest reinsurers have now pulled back, largely through tightening their terms and conditions to limit their aggregate covers and low layers of natural catastrophe protection”.

Another ratings agency, S&P, said “more than half of the top 20 global reinsurers maintained or reduced their natural catastrophe exposures during the January 2023 renewals, despite the improved pricing terms and conditions and rising demand”.

The reinsurance unit of insurance giant AXA raised prices 6.3 per cent during the first half of this year, but it took in three per cent less, mostly because of a reduction in exposure to natural catastrophes.

According to Fitch, reinsurers are reducing their exposure to so-called secondary peril events. These are smaller weather events, which are becoming more frequent and virulent owing to climate change.