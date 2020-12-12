As Brexit cliff edge looms, trucks form snaking queue near southern English port

DOVER (England) • Freight trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were lined up for miles on Thursday, just three weeks before Britain exits the European Union's orbit in a potentially tumultuous finale to the five-year divorce.

There was a queue ahead of the Eurotunnel freight entrance but the main tailback was on the approach to the Dover port terminal.

Logistics groups have reported surging demand from companies trying to bring parts, goods and food into the country before Britain leaves the EU's single market and Customs union, a move that is expected to cause even more disruption next month.

Highways England on Thursday said there were high volumes of freight traffic heading towards Dover and that lorries had been backed up along some roads to prevent the port from becoming overwhelmed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said yesterday it was wrong to conflate the long queues with the Brexit issue, saying the congestion was mainly caused by a spike in demand and Covid-19.

"It's been primarily caused by a global spike in demand for consumer goods over many months this year, as well as disruption to global shipping patterns and container capacity related to changes caused by the pandemic and subsequent commercial issues at ports," the spokesman told reporters.

The British government has warned that even with a trade deal, 7,000 trucks heading for the Channel ports in south-east England could be held in 100km queues if companies do not prepare the extra paperwork required.

Business groups this week warned of difficulties from Jan 1 as a lack of clarity on a post-Brexit trade deal has left many companies unable to plan properly.

Companies across many sectors will face disruption, said Parliament's business, energy and industrial strategy committee.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE