Art of noise: UK project aims to preserve lost sounds

LONDON - The mostly defunct red phone boxes no longer attract much attention in London except from tourists. But Mr Stuart Fowkes is thrilled to stumble upon one still in working order.

Its ring is one of the world’s disappearing noises that his pioneering “obsolete sounds” project is dedicated to preserving.

He whips out a hand-held recording device and swings into action, explaining, “I’ve always had sonic curiosity.

“New sounds are appearing faster than at any time in history but they are also changing and disappearing faster than ever before.”

Over the past five years Fowkes’ Cities and Memories website has collected and remixed more than 5,000 sounds from 100 countries which are being archived by the British Library.

Now, his latest project aims to preserve sounds that are “just on the edge of memory”.

These sounds that we are “just about forgetting” are the ones that have the “greatest emotional resonance”, he said.

“What I have been struck by is how people have responded emotionally to some of the recordings.

“You’ve got people who heard the sound of a Super 8 film camera and this reminded them of being in their living room in 1978 with their dad showing them home movies for the first time.”

The “obsolete sounds” project features more than 150 recordings collected from around the world, and also includes remixes of those sounds by musicians and sound artists.

Billed as the biggest collection of its kind, it includes everything from Walkman personal stereo cassette players and old video game consoles, to steam trains and vintage racing cars, as well as sounds that evoke the rapidly changing natural environment, such as crumbling glaciers.

“Before the industrial revolution, our sound environment – bells and horses’ hooves and manual industry – would not have changed much for hundreds of years,” says Mr Fowkes.

“Today, the pace of change is ridiculous. Things that are only a few years old, like ring tones on mobile phones, already sound dated.”

Moving below street level down into London’s Underground train network, Mr Fowkes gets to work again.