Arrest of misogynist influencer Andrew Tate casts light on Romania’s ‘sexcam’ boom

BUCHAREST – The arrest of controversial online influencer Andrew Tate on suspicion of rape and human trafficking in Romania has shone a spotlight on the country’s burgeoning “sexcam” industry.

Within a decade, it has ballooned from a niche activity to one of the world’s biggest purveyors of virtual sex, with an estimated 500 studios popping up across the poor Eastern European country.

But the industry fears the investigation into claims that Tate – a notorious misogynist – and his brother Tristan forced women into prostitution and sexcamming will tarnish their reputation.

Romanian sexcam operators said they had no idea that the British-American kick-boxer – who claims to have made millions from sexcamming – had a studio until the “scandal” broke.

“The Tate brothers are not known in the industry and have never participated in industry events,” said Ms Maria Boroghina, a manager at Best Studios, one of Romania’s biggest sexcam operators.

A former camgirl herself, Ms Boroghina is proud of her slick operation, which takes up a whole floor of a glitzy glass building in central Bucharest.

“This job offers you the opportunity to earn big” from your early twenties, she told Agence France-Presse from her studio as young women in bathrobes stopped for coffee after several hours in front of the camera.

US$8,000 a month

Ms Boroghina said they have 160 women on their books.

She added that the average monthly after-tax salary of her camgirls is US$8,000 (S$10,619), which is about 10 times the average Romanian salary.

“Everything is transparent and legal,” Ms Boroghina said.

The girls work under contract and receive between 50 per cent and 90 per cent of the money they make for the studio, she said.

Clients pay between US$2 and US$10 per minute “for a private conversation with the girls”, who broadcast up to eight hours or more a day.

Romania’s startling success in the sexcam business has been driven by several factors, Ms Boroghina said.

“Romanian women are beautiful and smart. They speak very good English, and we have good Internet speed.”