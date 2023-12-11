Around 4,000 march in Brussels against antisemitism

People hold a banner during a demonstration against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People attend a demonstration against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People hold signs during a demonstration against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People hold a banner reading \"Union against antisemitism makes strength\" during a demonstration against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago

BRUSSELS - Thousands of people demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday against antisemitism amid concern in Belgium's Jewish community over the rising number of antisemitic incidents in Europe since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel and the launch of Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Police estimated the number of protesters at around 4,000. In a peaceful rally, they waved Belgian flags and held banners reading: "You don't have to be Jewish to march against antisemitism" and "Jewish joy is resistance". REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top