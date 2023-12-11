Around 4,000 march in Brussels against antisemitism

BRUSSELS - Thousands of people demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday against antisemitism amid concern in Belgium's Jewish community over the rising number of antisemitic incidents in Europe since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel and the launch of Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Police estimated the number of protesters at around 4,000. In a peaceful rally, they waved Belgian flags and held banners reading: "You don't have to be Jewish to march against antisemitism" and "Jewish joy is resistance". REUTERS