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Around 20 drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave

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Much of France was set to experience temperatures around 40 deg C on June 23, forecaster MeteoFrance said.

Much of France was set to experience temperatures around 40 deg C on June 23, forecaster MeteoFrance said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS – Around 20 people have drowned while swimming in unsupervised areas in France since the weekend, the authorities said on June 23, as people tried to escape a heatwave sweeping across large parts of Europe.

Much of France was set to experience temperatures around 40 deg C on June 23, forecaster MeteoFrance said.

“There have been around 20 deaths since last weekend,” French sports minister Marina Ferrari told France Inter radio.

“To go swimming in unauthorised areas, during a heatwave, is not something to take lightly,” she added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.