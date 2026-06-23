Around 20 drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave

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Much of France was set to experience temperatures around 40 deg C on June 23, forecaster MeteoFrance said.

PARIS – Around 20 people have drowned while swimming in unsupervised areas in France since the weekend, the authorities said on June 23, as people tried to escape a heatwave sweeping across large parts of Europe.

Much of France was set to experience temperatures around 40 deg C on June 23, forecaster MeteoFrance said.

“There have been around 20 deaths since last weekend,” French sports minister Marina Ferrari told France Inter radio.

“To go swimming in unauthorised areas, during a heatwave, is not something to take lightly,” she added. REUTERS