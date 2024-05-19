Armed robbers hit jeweller's in Paris tourist hotspot

PARIS - A group of armed robbers snatched jewels on May 18 from a high-end shop near Paris’ world-famous Champs Elysees avenue before making their escape on motorbikes, a police source said.

The three-strong team, one of them armed with a long weapon, may have made off with several million euros in loot, based on a double robbery at the same Harry Winston jeweller’s in 2007 and 2008.

A gunshot was heard outside the shop on Avenue Montaigne, a police source familiar with the case said, with the source saying the robbery happened around 11.45am (5.45pm Singapore time).

It had been a “warning shot” with “no-one injured”, the source familiar with the case added.

Paris prosecutors said an investigation was under way.