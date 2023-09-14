Argentina police shut down Nazi and antisemitic bookseller

Victor Garelik, DAIA's executive director (Delegation of Argentine-Israeli Associations), stands with Argentine federal police deputy chief commissioner Osvaldo Mato, as they look to Nazi propaganda books, after a raid carried out by Argentina's Anti-Terrorist Investigation Unit Department, where they arrested a man leading a propaganda distribution operation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Victor Garelik, DAIA's executive director (Delegation of Argentine-Israeli Associations), holds a Nazi propaganda book next to Argentine federal police deputy chief commissioner Osvaldo Mato, after a raid carried out by Argentina's Anti-Terrorist Investigation Unit Department, where they arrested a man leading a propaganda distribution operation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Nazi books are seen after a raid carried out by Argentina's Anti-Terrorist Investigation Unit Department, where they arrested a man leading a propaganda distribution operation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Nazi propaganda books are seen after a raid carried out by Argentina's Anti-Terrorist Investigation Unit Department, where they arrested a man leading a propaganda distribution operation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine authorities raided and closed a bookstore selling publications with Nazi and antisemitic content online, police in the capital Buenos Aires said on Wednesday, following a two-year investigation promoted by a Jewish group.

The Libreria Argentina establishment sold books with images of swastikas, iron crosses and the imperial eagle of the National Socialist German Workers' Party, commonly known as the Nazi party, as well as Nazi propaganda texts.

"We are shocked by how profuse the material is," said Marcos Cohen from the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations, the Jewish group acting as plaintiff in the process. "I don't remember anything like this being found before."

Displaying Nazi symbols is a crime under Argentine law. Police arrested one person during the raids in the San Isidro district, located in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Argentina has the largest Jewish population in Latin America, with many immigrating after the expulsion from Spain and pogroms in Eastern Europe and ahead of the Second World War, during which the Nazis killed six million European Jews.

After the war, many Nazi officials including death camp supervisor Adolf Eichmann also emigrated to Argentina to avoid trials for war crimes.

Several anti-Semitic groups emerged in the following decades and in 1994 the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires was bombed, killing 85 people and wounding hundreds. REUTERS

