Arbitration tribunal rejects bulk of Ukraine's Kerch Strait case against Russia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A boat sails next to the Crimean bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the peninsula across the Kerch Strait, Crimea, July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

THE HAGUE, June 15 - An international court found that Russia flouted some sea laws during the construction of the Kerch Strait bridge between mainland Russia and annexed Crimea, but dismissed Ukraine's claims that Moscow was unlawfully trying to keep the strait under its sole control, a ruling published on Monday showed.

• The case at the Hague-based intergovernmental Permanent Court of Arbitration was filed in 2016 after Moscow began building the 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge link to the peninsula.

• In a ruling dated April 22 but only announced on Monday, as per the arbitration court's procedures, the court dismissed the majority of Kyiv's claims about Russia's control over the strait on procedural grounds.

• The court did find Russia violated some sea laws because it did not carry out proper environmental assessments during the construction of the bridge.

• The five-judge arbitration panel did not award any reparations and ordered both parties to pay their own legal costs for the procedure that lasted a decade.

• The case is one of several proceedings at international courts and institutions Kyiv has pressed against Russia linked to the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.

• The Kerch Strait bridge is crucial for the supply of fuel, food and other products to Crimea, where the port of Sevastopol is the historic home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. REUTERS