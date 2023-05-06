April heat in western Mediterranean 'almost impossible without climate change': Study

MADRID – The extreme heat that engulfed the Iberian Peninsula and parts of North Africa on April 27 would have been “almost impossible without climate change”, an international scientific study found on Friday.

The “exceptional early heatwave” involved “local temperatures up to 20 degrees hotter than normal and April records being broken by up to 6 degrees”, said the report by the World Weather Attribution (WWA), whose scientists study the link between extreme weather events and climate change.

A mass of hot, dry air from North Africa reached the Iberian Peninsula early on April 24

It drove temperatures to record highs for April, with the mercury hitting 38.8 degr C in southern Spain and 36.9 deg C in central Portugal.

Such temperatures only tend to occur in July.

In Morocco, local records were broken with temperatures soaring above 41 deg C in some places, while in Algeria, they exceeded 40.

Spain in 2023 recorded its driest and hottest April since at least 1961, when such records began, national weather agency AEMET said.

“Human-caused climate change made the record-breaking heatwave in Algeria, Morocco, Portugal and Spain at least 100 times more likely and the heat would have been almost impossible without climate change,” the WWA report found.

It caused “temperatures up to 3.5 deg C hotter than they would have been without climate change”, provoking an event they described as “rare”.

More frequent, more intense

“We will see more frequent and more intense heatwaves in the future as global warming continues,” Ms Sjoukje Philip, a researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, said at the report’s launch.

Such abnormally high temperatures followed “a historical multi-year drought in those regions, exacerbating the impacts of the heat on agriculture, which is already threatened by an increasing water scarcity”, the WWA said.

In Spain, which is known as Europe’s vegetable garden, the main farmers’ union, COAG, has warned that 60 per cent of agricultural land is currently “suffocating” from the lack of rainfall.

With water reservoirs at half their capacity, Spain has asked Brussels to help by activating the European Union’s agriculture crisis reserve funds.